Sprouting From Appalachia’s Coal Country, A Mini-Sustainable Revolution

A sign at the side of the road in Williamson, West Virginia, tells visitors that they are entering “the heart of the billion dollar coal field.” Coal is still king in central Appalachia, but it isn’t the dependable employer it once was. About one-quarter of people living in Mingo County are below the federal poverty level, and with soaring diabetes rates, the county ranks as one of unhealthiest in the state.

Instead of addressing those problems separately, community leaders in fields ranging from renewable energy to health and wellness joined forces in 2011 to form a wide-ranging grassroots initiative called Sustainable Williamson. The group aims to create a diverse local economy, while promoting healthy lifestyles and green technology. Since the campaign was launched, solar panels have been cropping up on the roofs of local businesses; community gardens have been established; and the group has enacted an action plan to make the town’s public buildings more energy efficient.





Sustainable Williamson seeks to tackle the lack of economic diversity in the region, says Eric Mathis, a board member for the Williamson Redevelopment Authority. For too long, people have relied on large coal companies to provide jobs, and as coal production has declined, regional economies have followed. “We’re diversifying revenue streams for local governments,” says Mathis. “So as we transition away from our dependency on coal, these counties within central Appalachia don’t die, and they can maintain their overall revenue base.”

Mathis has ambitious plans to develop residential- and commercial-scale solar across West Virginia, but he’s careful not to distance himself too much from the region’s coal mining legacy. Instead, he wants his renewable energy projects to complement existing mining operations.

“You have to understand, when you go into southern West Virginia, you better be real careful if you’re using the word ‘green,'” says Tracey Rowan, the regional director of USDA Rural Development. Many people in the area have lost jobs because the EPA refused to issue mining permits, creating an easy scapegoat for the region’s economic struggles. “All [sustainability] meant in the past in this area was anti-coal. And obviously it means much more than that.”

Mathis wants to work directly with fossil fuel companies to develop what he describes as “integrated energy parks,” which would include large solar arrays alongside active coal mines and natural gas drilling operations. By supplementing solar energy with existing fossil fuel projects, he hopes to be able to meet grid demands. Later, Mathis plans to use former surface mine land to produce energy from sources ranging from solar to biofuel.

Sustainable Williamson isn’t banking on Mathis’s energy projects to single-handedly revitalize the area, though. Tourism has also emerged recently as a viable generator of economic activity.