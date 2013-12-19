Time To Get Something On The Side: 30 Inspiring Passion Projects And Why You Should Have One

Can painting a rock help you in your professional life? What about performing card tricks? Painting, sculpting, writing children’s books? If you’re a creative professional, the answer’s likely yes. Those who choose to be creative for a living are driven by the need to bring their ideas to life. But the vagaries of work, including client demands and long hours, often get in the way of the real business of being creative.

Jeff Goodby’s rock fruit art.

But as those who manage to pick up a paintbrush or whittle some wood in their free time understand, creative stimulation outside of work is not a fanciful luxury. It’s a necessity that allows them to unwind, find their discipline, own creative decisions, gather stories and experiences, or satisfy the need to work with their hands.

Wanting to understand how artistic or unusual side projects help fuel professional inspiration, we turned to the ad world. Billed as a ‘creative industry’ but bound to clients’ business needs, it’s equal parts artful and agonizing. As expected, the industry is teeming with creative people–from founding partners and CEOs to creative assistants, strategists and account execs–with fulfilling creative side projects. You can see the wildly varied creative output in the slideshow above.

Jeff Goodby, namesake CD of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, paints rocks to look like fruit. Why? Because it’s fun, creative and novel. Paul Malmstrom, creative director of Mother, fronts an award-winning pop band. Pete Favat, managing partner and CCO of Arnold makes furniture from found objects. David Frymann, planning director at TBWA\London runs a shoe business that designs the fiercest women’s shoes you’ve ever seen. As Frymann says, “A recent mantra at TBWA was ‘make stuff’, so I did and I love it.”