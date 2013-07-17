6 Tips For How Businesses Can Make Themselves More Generous

As the lines between corporations and nonprofits blur, the work environment is becoming more collaborative, transparent, interactive and entrepreneurial. Corporations and consumers alike are more often motivated by passion and a desire to make an impact. Our most generous marketing geniuses are at the forefront of spreading the word about the movement, creating platforms to highlight good works and opportunities to effect positive change in local communities and beyond.

This month, we’re honoring some of the most generous marketing geniuses. We’ve already looked at Social Media Mavens , designers , and Wall Street. The series will run through the winter with more profiles of generous Tech Founders and Filmmakers.

This is the latest entry in Catchafire ‘s Generosity Series , a multi-month celebration and investigation of bold generosity with the goal of understanding its causes, its benefits, and how to inspire more giving. We’ll be interviewing a long list of impressive change makers who have demonstrated their generosity through acts of service, rather than exclusively through deep-pocketed philanthropy.

“Ideas more than ever can make the biggest difference in the world,” says Droga5 CEO and founder David Droga. “We’re communicators, we’re problem solvers and we’re lateral thinkers and there’s nothing that can’t be improved with that.”

These problem solvers are using their creativity to break down barriers to ensure their work makes a difference beyond selling products. “That’s the best that we can do,” says David Sable, global CEO of Y&R. “Not just take a brief and do a nice thing for charity and have people sit around and cry and feel bad. But how can we help the organization in its change as it looks to go to the next level, as it faces the next challenge.”

Their focus is on purposeful creativity that helps align a company’s behavior with what consumers are demanding. “We have an amazing power to use that creativity and almost I’d argue, an obligation,” says global CEO of Havas and Havas Worldwide David Jones, “to use creativity to change people’s behavior around some of the big issues facing the world.”

Founder of Woodwork Lane Wood has helped corporations like Warby Parker do just that. “It was a good moment for social enterprise to see that you could be unapologetically focused on products and build a really great company and build your customer base,” says Wood. “And all the while have the charitable component as part of the DNA, the by-the-way moment that there’s much more here than meets the eye.”

Co-founder of Motive and Whole World Water, Jenifer Willig helps companies find sustainable, responsible social solutions aligned with their missions. “You have to be willing to be the big thinker but you actually have to be willing to do the hard work, too,” Willig says. “You don’t have time to just talk. You’ve got to make it happen.”

“If you’re going to be powerful, think of yourself as a citizen and consumer,” says Alex Bogusky, former head of Crispin Porter + Bogusky. “Vote with your dollars and vote with your vote. If you try to do either one exclusively you are not going to be effective.”