Kickstarting: See A Photographer Transform Himself Into His Fans

If you saw Hawaiian photographer Cheyne Gallarde walking down the street, he might resemble an eight-year-old girl dressed for her second-grade photo, or a hipster cyclist, or even little old you, cowlick and all.

This is “Twinsies,” a study in what Gallarde calls “character art.” He asks people to send in portraits of themselves, which they’d like him to mimic. He does so, in many cases to a startling degree.

Gallarde started a Kickstarter campaign in 2012, promising a twin portrait to each backer. The project was funded and he is currently compiling the series into a book called Universe of One.



