Carl’s Jr. Adds to Conclave Cacophony With Pope-Tweets

By distributing a blackout-themed ad during the Super Bowl, Oreo nearly dominated the advertising conversation the next day. Since then, Oreo’s game-day skills have been held up as a shining example of today’s nimble, social-tune brand that’s equipped for real-time conversations. Considering what’s to be gained, it’s understandable that other brands would want to emulate this behavior–to lean in during social media-heavy moments and make their mark (often, not as successfully as Oreo did).
In the most recent example, as the world waited with baited breath for the announcement of Jorge Mario Bergoglio as our new pope, Carl’s Jr. began a string of tweets tying the procession to their burgers. Are irreverent brand tweets like this a misstep, or is the fact that we’re discussing them a victory? Sound off in the comments below.