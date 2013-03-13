Carl’s Jr. Adds to Conclave Cacophony With Pope-Tweets

By distributing a blackout-themed ad during the Super Bowl, Oreo nearly dominated the advertising conversation the next day. Since then, Oreo’s game-day skills have been held up as a shining example of today’s nimble, social-tune brand that’s equipped for real-time conversations. Considering what’s to be gained, it’s understandable that other brands would want to emulate this behavior–to lean in during social media-heavy moments and make their mark (often, not as successfully as Oreo did).