PETA’s Brilliant, Bloody New Ad Campaign

PETA’s latest ad campaign is getting back to their roots: throwing blood on people.

The series takes the oblivious consumers of zebra fur and alligator skin to the scene of the animals’ deaths, with a simple message: “When you buy, you become part of it.”

For the dense, the copy spells it out in more detail: “Poaching is driven by demand. So the day you stop buying, they stop killing.”





In a blog post, PETA pushes ad readers to commit to stop buying today.

Please, if your wardrobe harbours any guilty secrets, make a fresh start and pledge to go cruelty-free by shedding exotic skins. You’ll feel better for it, and it’s the first step towards ending this barbaric, bloody industry and saving animals from painful, gruesome deaths in the name of human vanity.

It’s a more powerful–and more tasteful–message than the other ad they’re debuting: “PETA’s Youngest Pinup,” 16-year-old Samia Najimy Finnerty, pouting next to the tag line “Vegans Go All The Way.”