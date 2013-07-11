The Pope Says You Should Drive A More Reasonable Car

Now the pope is urging other clergy to behave in a similarly modest manor. Reuters reported on Saturday:

As part of his drive to make the Catholic Church more austere and focus on the poor, Francis told young and trainee priests and nuns from around the world that having the latest smartphone or fashion accessory was not the route to happiness.

“It hurts me when I see a priest or a nun with the latest model car, you can’t do this,” he said.

“A car is necessary to do a lot of work, but please, choose a more humble one. If you like the fancy one, just think about how many children are dying of hunger in the world,” he said.