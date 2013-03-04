Admire the Natural World and Beyond, Without a Plane Ticket

Smithsonian magazine’s annual photo contest is in its 10th year, and the finalists have just been announced.

After combing diligently through 37,600 submissions from photographers around the world, the magazine’s editors have selected a total of 50 finalists. While the editors will decide which photo is the best of the lot in five different categories, it’s up to the public to decide which one makes the cut for the Readers’ Choice award (voting is open through March 29.)





The five categories in the contest are The Natural World, People, Travel, Americana, and Altered Images. Have a look at some representative photos from all of the above in our slide show.