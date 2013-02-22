Pinterest Platform P.ink Promotes Chest Tattoos For Breast Cancer Survivors

Currently, there are 2.6 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, and it is up to each of them individually to find a way to cope with post-surgery trauma. However, a new organization is inviting all of these women to join together online and offering a non-traditional option for healing.

P.INK is a new platform that promotes the idea of tattoo art as a healing solution for mastectomy patients, many of whom are left with post-surgery scars and without nipples. Created by agency CP+B, P.INK is a vibrant Pinterest board, filled with design inspiration, recommended tattoo artists, and all manner of support for women coming to terms with their post-op selves.





“Tattoos can help in the healing process,” ink artist Colby Butler says in a video made for the organization. “If you’ve gone through cancer or a surgery or had an accident, sometimes putting a tattoo in that spot can help you move forward; to either forget or make it a more beautiful thing.”

The P.INK video documents survivor Molly Ortwein’s experience deciding on a tattoo, and the seven-hour process of getting it done. Watch it below, and look through some tattoo designs in the slide show above.