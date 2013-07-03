We Are Living In The Imagination Age–And We Can Shape Our Own Future

This post is part of Co.Exist’s Futurist Forum , a series of articles by some of the world’s leading futurists about what the world will look like in the near and distant future, and how you can improve how you navigate future scenarios through better forecasting. Get more visions of the future here .

“I view the period that we’re in as the imagination age. Between the industrial era and the intelligence era, we have a chance to imagine the future we want to create together,” she says. “I view the role of a futurist as a person who says ‘We’re going somewhere,’ despite how crushing this rapid rate of change may feel now. … We can create the future that we can imagine together, and then project it, and then live it.”