Why Nintendo Is Being Targeted For Using Conflict Minerals

There are three minerals that make that vibration happen, and they’re found in a tiny number of places around the world. Tin, tantalum, tungsten (the three Ts) and gold are known as “blood minerals” because they’re sourced from war-torn areas like the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. When war makes lives seem cheap and mineral deposits make warlords rich–well, guess what happens next.

“Blood minerals” are made possible by companies that pay resource managers who rape and pillage in order to maintain control of these deposits. That’s where Nintendo comes in. Like several thousand electronics companies, Nintendo uses the three Ts and gold to make its products vibrate. But unlike other companies, anti-slavery group Walk Free argues that Nintendo has not implemented measures to make sure the company sources its Ts responsibly.

On June 26, Walk Free delivered a petition to Nintendo offices in advance of the gaming company’s annual investors meeting in Kyoto. Having amassed some 430,000 signatures, Walk Free is now asking Nintendo to address its blood minerals policy. So far, Nintendo has referred Walk Free to its CSR policy.

“There’s nothing substantive in that policy,” says Debra Rosen, movement director of Walk Free. “When asked for what steps are taken to audit suppliers they’ve been unresponsive.”

A 2012 report from human rights group the Enough Project ranked Nintendo last in a list of 24 leading consumer electronics companies based on how the companies dealt with sourcing conflict minerals. While the Enough Project highlights electronics companies that had taken proactive steps by seeking an external audit from the industry’s Conflict-Free Smelter program, “Nintendo has made no known effort to trace or audit its supply chain,” the report states.

Last fall, Nintendo announced that it had made progress in removing conflict minerals from its Wii products. All of the company’s lead production partners had promised they wouldn’t use them. “Each of our lead production partners has a policy banning the use of conflict minerals,” the company’s conflict minerals policy states. “Additionally, we investigate the source of materials in our products by requesting that our production partners complete a conflict minerals questionnaire; we also require disclosure of the procedures they use to trace minerals within their supply chain.” Nintendo is saying that it leaves the responsibility to its suppliers. Walk Free wants more: That Nintendo audit its supply chain itself to ensure there are no conflict minerals.