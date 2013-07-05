Do Bigger Desks Make People Dishonest?

We know that people in large corner offices sometimes do bad things. Could the size of the space actually be one cause?

If you’re skeptical about a link between office size and dishonest behavior (and we were), take a look at a new study from Columbia, MIT, Northwestern, Harvard and Berkeley. Across four experiments, it finds that certain expansive environments make people feel more powerful, and that this sense of power can lead to dishonesty. The researchers aren’t saying all people who get big offices go out and rob banks. But they do show environment is relevant, and that might be worth thinking about (for instance, if you’re moving to a new space).

In the first test, 81 people were recruited in Boston, and asked to assume either an expansive or contracted pose. Each participant was promised $4, but actually offered $8, in an apparently accidental over-payment. 78% of the expanded-posture volunteers accepted the money, compared to only 38% of the contracted participants.

When our bodily postures are incidentally expanded by these spaces, we could be lured into behaving dishonestly.

Second, 34 students in New York were assigned randomly to large and small desks. The researchers told the participants to unscramble 15 anagrams, then to create a collage from materials placed around where they were sitting (this pushed one group to roam, while the other stayed in place). Then, the volunteers were given the answer key for the anagrams, and told to grade themselves. The big-desk group were more to likely to cheat.

Third, 71 students at Berkeley took part in a driving simulation game (“Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit”), and were offered $10 if they could complete the race in 5 minutes. One group got a big seat, the other a tight one. The researchers wanted to see if there was a difference in how often the volunteers were prepared to hit-and-run to complete the course. The answer was yes: the expansive group was more likely to crash and drive on.

Finally, back in New York, the researchers observed 126 cars in Manhattan, to see if driver seat size had a bearing on how often they were double-parked on busy streets. Sure enough: the larger-seated cars were more likely (71% vs. 51%) to be double-parked.

“Together, these four studies provide multi-method evidence from both lab and field that expansive postures incidentally shaped by our environment can lead to dishonesty,” the paper says.