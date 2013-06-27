How Dan Wieden Is Trying To Create A Diverse Workplace (To Get Diverse Ideas) At His Groundbreaking Ad Agency

At independent advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy, the likenesses of every individual employee climb the walls and line the halls of the offices. In the recesses of Portland, Oregon, these employees band together as a group to solve problems and flourish, much like slime mold does. At first glance, the two may seem unrelated; however, slime mold are individual organisms that can cluster to move together as a single body to reach the food or light source they need to thrive. As the body grows, it throws off more spores and multiplies. Co-founder and chairman Dan Wieden believes it’s the ideal metaphor for the way W+K operates.

This month, we’re honoring some of the most generous marketing geniuses . We’ve already looked at Social Media Mavens , designers , and Wall Street. The series will continue with more profiles of generous tech founders and filmmakers.

This is the latest entry in Catchafire ‘s Generosity Series , a multi-month celebration and investigation of bold generosity with the goal of understanding its causes, its benefits, and how to inspire more giving. We’ll be interviewing a long list of impressive change makers who have demonstrated their generosity through acts of service, rather than exclusively through deep-pocketed philanthropy.

“How do you create a culture where people are encouraged to be fully and absolutely themselves to explore all the attics and corners in their minds and hearts,” Wieden says. “And at the same time work alongside a lot of other very strong personalities to solve problems.”

Creating that culture and community has been Wieden’s focus since his epiphany about his role a few years after opening the agency. “This thing isn’t about you and it isn’t about David [Kennedy, Wieden’s co-partner],” Wieden recalls. “Your job is to create a place where people can live up to their potential.”

At the heart of creating that safe, nurturing environment for his employees to prosper is the idea of service. “In many ways we’re in service to our clients,” Wieden says. “But we’re also in service to the community in which we operate and sometimes communities we’ve never been to.”

An initial staff volunteer program with SMART (Start Making a Reader Today), where volunteers read to children in low performing elementary schools, helped redefine the agency’s commitment to community. Working on the American Indian College Fund, an ongoing pro bono project practically since W+K’s inception, has become a coveted rite of passage for employees in the Portland headquarters, as it’s one of the few remaining opportunities to work directly with Wieden himself.

Incorporating different perspectives and experiences helps make the agency more relevant. For Wieden, trying to include more diversity in a predominantly white middle-class industry like advertising seemed like “the big dragon that needed to be pierced.” At the 4A’s Leadership Conference a few years ago, Wieden bluntly addressed the lack of diversity issue and asked for a show of hands from people of color in the room. Out of an audience of approximately 600, only four hands shot up.





“Diversity is like dining. If you eat the same oatmeal every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you probably understand oatmeal,” Wieden says. “But you don’t understand the variety of life and the diversity of opinions and cultures that change the way you look at the world.” So W+K has moved to fix it. Since 2000, under-represented groups have increased by 9% at W+K, and 33% of W+K Portland new hires were non-white in 2012.