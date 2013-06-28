This South Korean Bridge Lights Up To Persuade People Not To Jump

South Korea has the second highest rate of suicides in the developed world ( after Greenland ). And the Mapo Bridge, in Seoul, is a particularly tragic spot. Every year, dozens of people jump to their death.

To do something about this, Cheil Worldwide came up with the “Bridge of Life”: a light-and-message system that gets people out of themselves, and seeing the essential side of life again. The company claims the suicide rate has fallen 77% on the bridge as a result. Below is a clip talking about the making of the project:

The railing now has an extra section with sensors inside. When people come close, it lights up and displays phrases like “The best is yet to come,” “I love you,” and “Did you eat anything?” (approved by suicide-prevention groups). There’s also an image section with photos of kids, couples and grandparents, and a nice brass statue showing two friends (one guy is miserable, the other is trying to cheer him up).

Bridge of Life, which was paid for by Samsung Life Insurance, recently picked up a prize at the Clio advertising awards. The same team is now developing nearby Hangang Bridge along the same lines.