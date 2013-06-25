Alex Bogusky’s Unlikely Journey From Ad Man To Social Entrepreneurship Booster

Homelessness presented Alex Bogusky, the Crispin Porter + Bogusky co-founder, with an unexpected challenge. The question was not whether or not he would help someone less fortunate but how he could play a more intentional role in the conversation going on in our streets and in society.

This month, we’re honoring some of the most generous marketing geniuses . We’ve already looked at Social Media Mavens , designers , and Wall Street. The series will continue with more profiles of generous tech founders and filmmakers.

This is the latest entry in Catchafire ‘s Generosity Series , a multi-month celebration and investigation of bold generosity with the goal of understanding its causes, its benefits, and how to inspire more giving. We’ll be interviewing a long list of impressive change makers who have demonstrated their generosity through acts of service, rather than exclusively through deep-pocketed philanthropy.

The answer was to purchase signs from the homeless in his community, spurred on by his appreciation of such a pure form of advertising. Prepared with cash, extra cardboard and markers, Bogusky hit the streets to begin buying signs and breaking down the barriers of communication between the homeless and himself. The more signs he accumulated, the more addictive the gesture became.

As the initiative gained momentum, Bogusky began working with the production company Kids at Play on this award-winning short, explaining that simply giving a dollar to someone and sharing this experience can further the notion of generosity. “Even if the person is going to use the money to do something that you don’t approve of, you still have put generosity into the world when you give them something,” Bogusky says. “It seems to me that is a much more important thing than what happens with that money. Culturally we need that more. We need to think of generosity as a two-way street, as a connection, as a realization of our shared humanity.”

Today, Bogusky, once named by AdWeek as advertising industry’s Creative Director of the Decade, is also changing the conversation between consumers and brands through his innovative nonprofit consultancy, the FearLess Revolution. He advocates for more truthful, collaborative, and social relationships and a more intentional consumer.





FearLess encourages consumers to put pressure on corporations to make the triple bottom line, simply the bottom line. Consumers have the power to put the causes they believe in first and to use their actions, talents and voices to show brands they must act the same.

“FearLess is saying, ‘Hey consumers if you’re going to be powerful, think of yourself as a citizen and consumer,” Bogusky says. “Vote with your dollars and vote with your vote. If you try to do either one exclusively you are not going to be effective.”

Shortly after leaving CP+B, Bogusky’s FearLess Revolution shifted into full gear as he began collaborating with Al Gore on generating awareness about a climate initiative. This project evolved into Bogusky’s two-year dedication to transforming Gore’s work into the Climate Reality Project. The revamp included a transition from a lobbying firm into a marketing organization, as well as the launch of a global event, the 24 hours of Climate Reality. With 17 million online viewers, this event invited the world to rethink the ways we can improve our planet, making it the most highly viewed and also one of the most talked about streaming web programs to date.