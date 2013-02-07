Man Feeds Swans, Becomes Part Of An Image Of Jaw-Dropping, Surreal Beauty

Sometimes it all just sort of comes together. Plan all you want, but most absolutely perfect moments tend to require a bit of serendipity, rather than choreography. Take, for instance, the example of photographer Marcin Ryczek, who recently happened to be in exactly the right place at exactly the right time to capture one of the more visually arresting shots in recent memory. In the photo, a man in dark clothes stands atop a snowy bank in Krakow, Poland, feeding ducks and swans as they float in the water (which is as dark as the snow is bright). Further delineating these stark contrasts, the photo is in black-and-white. All of the elements combine to turn a simple feeding into an almost unreal expression of contrast and symmetry.