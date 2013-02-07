Man Feeds Swans, Becomes Part Of An Image Of Jaw-Dropping, Surreal Beauty

Sometimes it all just sort of comes together. Plan all you want, but most absolutely perfect moments tend to require a bit of serendipity, rather than choreography. Take, for instance, the example of photographer Marcin Ryczek, who recently happened to be in exactly the right place at exactly the right time to capture one of the more visually arresting shots in recent memory. In the photo, a man in dark clothes stands atop a snowy bank in Krakow, Poland, feeding ducks and swans as they float in the water (which is as dark as the snow is bright). Further delineating these stark contrasts, the photo is in black-and-white. All of the elements combine to turn a simple feeding into an almost unreal expression of contrast and symmetry.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens