A Hyper-Successful STEM School, And Its Dark Side

Students published in peer-reviewed journals, classes four days a week, 3-D printers and DNA sequencers: It sounds like the engineering college at a high-performing university. But it’s a public high school–sort of.

The Illinois Math and Science Academy is a boarding school for 10th through 12th grade on the outskirts of Chicago, funded by the state, but existing outside the education system. It makes its own rules, recruiting highly gifted students, and then giving them both college-level opportunities and college-level freedom.





As Wired reports, that freedom is visible in every class

“The math teachers don’t lecture. They give out worksheets, and we learn as we go,” explains Emma Sloan, a sophomore. These worksheets are basically problems that the students must solve, using their own wherewithal — and help from other students. In class, students will often gather in circles — or “hexagons” — as they tackle these problems. “Basically, the teacher would just drop off the problem set and wouldn’t even give you a hint on how to do them,” says former student Spraetz. “It was just: ‘Here you go.’ Which is kinda how the real world works.”

The purest expression of this approach is Wednesdays. That’s when there’s no class at all. Juniors and seniors take this day to leave campus and do their own research, sometimes yielding the aforementioned peer-reviewed publications. Projects this year included “Density Functional Theory Investigation of Silicene and Metal Adatoms” and “Effects of NF-κB Activation on E6 Oncoprotein Expression in Head and Neck Cancer Cells.”

But that level of freedom has its downsides according to one prominent former student: Tay Zonday, of viral video fame.

“I just wasn’t mature and self-driven enough to be at a boarding school at age 15,” he said in an email. “I had no focus and sat in my room on the Internet nonstop!” Zonday dropped out after the first year.

But those that stay and thrive have their own complaints about the program; Kevin Zhang, who just graduated as student council president, left the school with an op-ed “Advance the School’s Condition”: