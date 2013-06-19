How The CEO Of A Global Ad Firm Uses His Platform To Change The World

Tradition dictates that the CEO of advertising agency Y&R joins the board of the United Negro College Fund, or the U.N.C.F. After assuming the helm as the global chief executive in February 2011, David Sable was asked to take his seat at the College Fund table.

This month, we’re honoring some of the most generous marketing geniuses . We’ve already looked at Social Media Mavens , designers , and Wall Street. The series will continue with more profiles of generous tech founders and filmmakers.

This is the latest entry in Catchafire ‘s Generosity Series , a multi-month celebration and investigation of bold generosity with the goal of understanding its causes, its benefits, and how to inspire more giving. We’ll be interviewing a long list of impressive change makers who have demonstrated their generosity through acts of service, rather than exclusively through deep-pocketed philanthropy.

The collaboration between Y&R, U.N.C.F. and the Ad Council, dating back to 1972, resulted in the iconic tagline, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” After attending a board meeting in his new role, Sable called his Y&R team and said, “Kill the brief. We have a new brief. The brief is: It’s not about how sad it is that this poor African-American kid is not going to be allowed into college but how stupid are we not to invest in this kid to go to college because that’s the future of America.”

The issue for the College Fund was no longer about acceptance to college but attendance at college. And after 40 years with the original tagline, the U.N.C.F. launched a new campaign this month with an updated version: “A mind is a terrible thing to waste but a wonderful thing to invest in.”

“That’s the best that we can do,” Sable says. “Not just take a brief and do a nice thing for charity and have people sit around and cry and feel bad. But how can we help the organization in its change as it looks to go to the next level, as it faces the next challenge.”

Applying his talents to help an organization move forward is Sable’s preferred method of giving back. “There are things that you can do to help organizations by applying not just man hours of ladling soup but man hours of your expertise and contacts,” Sable says. “That’s an exponential give. When you’re able to do that, it changes you. It gives meaning to what you do.”

Sable admits he is a reluctant board member, yet he continues to raise his hand, most recently becoming the chair of UNICEF’s New York Philanthropic Advisory Board and, for many years as a member of the United Jewish Federation’s (UJA) Executive Board. By putting his skills to work for meaningful opportunities, he has gained purpose beyond his daily routine and has been exposed to many different people and experiences. “At the end of the day. I’m in advertising. It’s what I do. It gets me through the day and pays my salary and I have a great life,” Sable explains. “But the meaning of it is not the same as if I were a doctor working in an emergency room. I have found that any place I could get involved with and bring my talents or expertise to was added value to me.”





In Sable’s meeting room, settled on a shelf between awards, bobble heads, hats and other memorabilia is a traditional charity box found in most Jewish homes. Sable’s Jewish heritage is at the crux of his interpretation of generosity. In fact, Sable believes it’s less about charitable giving and more about justice, which he points out is the root for tzedakah, the Hebrew word for charity. “There’s justice in the world,” Sable says. “If you’re on the have side, then you’re required to do something to help the people on the don’t-have side. It’s not about anything other than this sense of justice. You’ve got to fix what’s broken. You can’t just let it sit.”