Last year, Skechers outfitted an adorable French Bulldog with some of its product and he, “Mr. Quiggly,” was able to defeat some sleeker athletes.

This time around, it’s man versus cheetah in a spot created by Siltanen & Partners.

The brand teased this spot earlier and asked audiences to imagine the outcome of a race between a Skechers-GoRun-clad human runner and a majestic cheetah who had previously been preoccupied with grabbing a gazelle.

We now have our answer.