Dave Grohl Explains How a ’70s-Era Recording Console Rocks His World In “Sound City”

Maybe it’s the too-many-to-count levers and knobs or the polished steel and handcrafted wood cabinetry. Something grabs hold of Foo Fighters front man and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and makes him light up every time he talks about the custom built, ’70s-era Neve 8028 analog recording console.

Grohl, a self-taught drummer and guitar player, adds non-fiction filmmaking to his creative bio with the feature-length documentary Sound City, a celebratory history of the San Fernando Valley recording studio of the same name that closed in 2011. Grohl credits the 8028 for rocketing Nirvana to fame with their breakthrough 1991 album Nevermind along with countless other bands from Fleetwood Mac to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers who also recorded on the custom-built console.





Grohl stepped from behind the camera to interview the musicians and producers that recorded at Sound City over its 42 years in operation. He’s an unabashed believer in the authentic Rrock and roll sound created by the 8028, the beauty of analog recording, and the importance of musicians leaving behind their laptops to work together in a studio.

Grohl wants to preserve the Sound City story especially in an era of low-cost, digital home recording driven by Pro Tools software and instant celebrity via talent shows like The Voice and American Idol. At a time when bands sound polished to the point of shiny perfection, Grohl believes the Neve 8028 provides a much-needed burst of rock and roll rawness; so much so that he bought the console from Sound City and reinstalled it in his own recording studio.

Select Sound City alum including Rick Springfield and Stevie Nicks perform their classic songs in the movie. There’s also a key performance with someone from outside the Sound City fraternity; what Grohl calls his “full circle” moment when he records with his boyhood idol Paul McCartney.





The film is a sweetly nostalgic return to a rundown facility staffed by people passionate about music and the incredible musical artists who came to the space.

Still, the Neve 8020, located far away from the glamor of the Sunset Strip, its clubs and Rock and Roll hotels, remains the film’s key character because without it, well, Grohl insists he wouldn’t be who he is today.