What It Feels Like To Be Hit With Turkish Tear Gas

Most people who live in the heart of the city have had to wear improvised gas masks in their own apartments at least a few times in recent weeks. For those living near Gezi Park and Taksim Square, it has gotten progressively worse since the protests started a few weeks ago.

People are struggling to decontaminate their homes or forced keep their windows closed in spite of the heat of summer. Others get hit by the spray while shopping or visiting tourist sites. That’s because Turkish police seem to have a knee jerk reaction to any signs of trouble and take out the canisters–just over a month ago, they doused a group of 14-year-old soccer players with the gas who got in an argument with the referee.

Tear gas comes in several varieties and is classified by the U.S. Department of Defense as a non-lethal crowd-control weapon. This does not mean, however, that it is benign or non-toxic.

Blowing bloody mucus out of my nose after a particularly brutal tear gas attack by the police in Taksim square Tuesday evening, I was painfully reminded of that.

The protests that day had, for the most part, been non-violent. Earlier that morning, a group of people who some protesters say were government-sponsored provocateurs had thrown Molotov cocktails at the attacking police, setting a heavy vehicle on fire. But in the evening there was none of that. The most threatening thing I saw was an empty plastic water bottle thrown by a small group of soccer hooligans at the large contingent of police in full riot gear.

The rest of the thousands of people gathered on Taksim square were with their family and friends, and were peaceful. They were counting, in part, on the promise of several officials that there would be no violence. They chanted, “Tayyip, run run run, looters are coming”–a reference to Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s branding of the protesters as “looters.”