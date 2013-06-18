A Tornado-Stricken City Is Teaching The World How To Build A Disaster-Proof Hospital

When a devastating tornado hit Moore, Oklahoma, last month, everyone made it out of the hospital alive: the employees, the patients, and more than 200 Oklahomans taking shelter inside. But the medical center itself was badly damaged. “I was devastated when I saw it,” Moore Mayor Glenn Lewis told the Oklahoma Journal-Record . “It’s a three-story building and it was only about a story-and-a-half tall.” The remains will be demolished, but the company that owns it says insurance will cover the damage.

As the center rebuilds, it will get a lesson in hospital tornado-proofing from some people who know the subject intimately: Mercy Hospitals, whose St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Joplin, Missouri, was torn apart when it landed in the direct path of a similarly powerful tornado in 2011. In news reports, a nurse recalled looking out of a gaping hole in the St. John’s emergency room and seeing a female deer standing in the pouring rain next to a helicopter laying on its side. Doctors worked heroically to help those injured by the storm, but the hospital lost power, and five patients in critical condition died. Several others perished from injuries afterward.





Preventing that kind of loss of life was the primary goal as locals built a new Mercy Hospital Joplin (as in Moore, the old medical center had to be destroyed; the new hospital will be ready in 2015). But to do that meant more or less starting from scratch. “We couldn’t find hospitals that actually had what we wanted to do,” says John Farnen, executive director of planning, design, and construction for the new hospital. While there are international standards for mitigating the risk of hurricanes, there’s nothing comparable for tornadoes. The decisions that the designers made could help set an example for hospitals in Moore and elsewhere. Moore clearly realizes this; Farnen and two colleagues plan on visiting the town to relate lessons learned.

Here’s a run-down of some of those lessons:

“The most critical issue we had was loss of power,” says Farnen. While the old hospital had a generator outside and fuel tanks above ground, all the critical utilities in the new hospital will be in a concrete, reinforced with masonry, running through tunnels buried underground.

The hospital will have an emergency generator–also protected–which can run the whole facility for 96 hours.

The new facility has two separate utility lines running north and south. Either one is capable of powering the whole facility, so a disaster on one side won’t take the whole building out.