Futurists Don’t Predict The Future, They Drive Us Toward Better Ones

Editor’s Note This post is part of Co.Exist’s Futurist Forum, a series of articles by some of the world’s leading futurists about what the world will look like in the near and distant future, and how you can improve how you navigate future scenarios through better forecasting. Get more visions of the future here.

Cisco futurist Dave Evans says the role of the futurist is not, as you might think, to predict the future. He cites physicist Nils Bohr, who said: “Predictions are often very difficult, especially about the future.” (Amusingly, this quote is often misattributed to Yogi Berra.) The job of the futurist, then, is something different from just telling us how the world will be.