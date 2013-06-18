Futurists Don’t Predict The Future, They Drive Us Toward Better Ones

Cisco futurist Dave Evans says the role of the futurist is not, as you might think, to predict the future. He cites physicist Nils Bohr, who said: “Predictions are often very difficult, especially about the future.” (Amusingly, this quote is often misattributed to Yogi Berra.) The job of the futurist, then, is something different from just telling us how the world will be.
At a panel of futurists at Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference, as part of our Futurist Forum, Evans said: “People think the role of the futurist is simply to predict the future. It’s not. The role of the futurist is to know where the world is going so you know what action to take today to create that future that you wish to have.”