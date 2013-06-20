Creating A Digital Library A Bookless Students

When Rebecca McDonald moved to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, she wasn’t a career humanitarian. Her most recent job was overseeing construction projects for Australia’s Department of Public Works. But while construction management might seem a useful set of skills in a country where so much had been destroyed, McDonald was moved by something else.

“Most schools have less than 30 books and these books are so precious they are not allowed to leave the school. Imagine if the entire span of knowledge available to you was just 30 books!” she wrote on her blog.





Meanwhile, she had access to all the world’s knowledge on her Kindle. It was the seed for the charitable project for which she is now fundraising on Kickstarter: Library for All.

The basic idea: To put together a library of educational materials that can be accessed on cheap but powerful Android mobile or tablet devices throughout the developing world.

The Kickstarter-funded pilot will be tailored to its audience at a school on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Respire Haiti, where the greatest needs are for basic literacy in French and supplementary textbook materials on science and math. But the available content will also depend on publishers.





“Our vision for the library is to provide content for all age groups,” says co-founder and COO Tanyella Evans. “But the publishers really wanted us to focus initially on K to 12.”

They have yet to ink a final deal with any publishers, but they have already incorporated their feedback to adjust their business proposition; originally, they thought the “library” could sell books to those who could afford it, alongside its free offerings for those who couldn’t. “The publishers hated the idea,” says Evans.