How Do You Develop A Brand Around Doing Good Business?

Lane Wood inspires connections and action. Drawn to helping others through his work with charity: water (an NGO fighting to end the global water crisis) and Warby Parker (the successful buy-a-pair, give-a-pair eyewear enterprise), Wood has made a career out of building connections between opportunity, funding, and people driven to change the world. In January 2013, this 31-year-old change maker founded Woodwork, a brand consultancy helping to drive companies and humanity forward through meaningful and impactful stories.

This is the latest entry in Catchafire ‘s Generosity Series , a multi-month celebration and investigation of bold generosity with the goal of understanding its causes, its benefits, and how to inspire more giving. We’ll be interviewing a long list of impressive change makers who have demonstrated their generosity through acts of service, rather than exclusively through deep-pocketed philanthropy.

Growing up in rural Oklahoma, almost 100 miles from the nearest city, Wood held a much smaller view of the world than he does today. Wood attended a fundamentalist Baptist college with the goal of becoming a minister. During a mission trip to Senegal his freshman year, Wood realized that the opportunities available to him were so much broader than he had previously envisioned. He switched gears, pursuing a degree in the music business. After graduation, Wood moved to New York City, where he worked at Good Morning America as a music production assistant and at Apple selling computers before he ended up one of the first employees at charity: water.

“The idea of being generous has been one of the key motivators in understanding what the next move for me will be,” Wood says. “I can always strive to be the most generous person in the room with my words, with my time. It’s less about what I’m doing or what I’m building right now as it is about who I’m becoming.”

At charity: water, Wood spearheaded Water for Schools, an education initiative empowering students–from kindergarten through college–to make a world-transforming impact by fundraising for clean water around the globe and then created “The Well,” a private membership giving program composed of CEOs, entrepreneurs, celebrities, authors, financiers, athletes and more, that exclusively funded the team and operations.





“As charity: water grew, I wanted to understand the conversation from the other side,” Wood explains. “I wanted to have the money to identify and invest in those meaningful opportunities.” Wood met Neil Blumenthal, co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker, and landed the position of Warby Parker’s director of social innovation, expanding the firm’s reach and social mission through partnerships with nonprofits like VisionSpring.

Warby Parker’s nonprofit partners train low-income entrepreneurs in developing countries to provide free eye exams and sell affordable glasses in communities who otherwise would not have access to glasses. Wood also led efforts to match the company’s talent with partnering charities to help them build better online infrastructure presences or raise funds through the expert use of powerful video footage and photographs captured in the field.

“I was understanding this new way of doing business,” Wood says. “How do you develop a brand around doing good business? Is it viable any more to take a megaphone and shout into the marketing and social media world, ‘Look how good we are’? We didn’t think so and we wanted the story to be about the glasses, not our good works.”