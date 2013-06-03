Using Marketing Expertise To Help Causes, In A 24-Hour Blitz

Cathy Monetti was in her twenties when she founded Riggs Partners , a creative marketing consulting firm in Columbia, S.C. in 1987. Through her work there, Monetti often encountered one of the classic paradoxes of the nonprofit world: organizations that had a great need for marketing expertise but lacked the financial means to pay for it.

This month, we’re honoring some of the most generous marketing geniuses . We’ve already looked at Social Media Mavens , designers , and Wall Street. The series will continue with more profiles of generous Tech Founders and Filmmakers.

This is the latest entry in Catchafire ‘s Generosity Series , a multi-month celebration and investigation of bold generosity with the goal of understanding its causes, its benefits, and how to inspire more giving. We’ll be interviewing a long list of impressive change makers who have demonstrated their generosity through acts of service, rather than exclusively through deep-pocketed philanthropy.

Eager to bring her firm’s talent and skills to help the organizations, their missions and their constituencies, Monetti and fellow Riggs partner Teresa Coles co-founded CreateAthon, a 24-hour pro bono creative blitz, in 1998. The goal was twofold: to have a positive impact on the organizations in need and to set aside time to work on pro bono projects without interfering with the workflow for paying clients. With CreateAthon, these pro bono volunteers launched a new form of giving.

During the nonstop marathon that is CreateAthon, marketing, advertising and public relations firms provide creative services pro bono for nonprofits. “We have something to offer that they desperately need,” she says. “And it’s a perfect match.” According to Monetti, CreateAthon is the best day of the year for all Riggs employees.

Prior to the all-nighter, Riggs evaluates applications from local nonprofits to determine which organizations they can best serve. Staying true to their original goal, Monetti says: “We want to help nonprofits who don’t have the resources to go anywhere else, who have a mission we believe in and that marketing can help.” After meeting with an account manager to discuss the mission and challenges of each organization, the team maps out a creative brief in advance so that the focus of the 24-hour period is entirely on generating the solution.

The creative blitz begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday and ends at 8 a.m. on Friday with client presentations. While the crew goes home to sleep, the nonprofits have 24 hours to request revisions before production starts. Each year, Riggs Partners helps 10 to 12 appreciative organizations from start to finish, at no cost to the nonprofit. For example, Riggs developed the “10 Word Novel” program for the South Carolina Humanities Council to generate a new level of interest in their annual book festival, by tapping into the reader’s dream of writing the great American novel in 10 words or less.





“Nonprofits are much more willing to take a risk. They trust us more,” Monetti notes. “There is greater opportunity to have a little idea and let it blossom into something much bigger. They are willing to let us run with it. Having that freedom and that support has enhanced our work.”

What started as an initiative to help alleviate a few local concerns has grown to include more than 70 participating agencies across the country, and has impacted more than 1,275 nonprofit organizations through 3,000 projects valued at more than $15 million in services. Today, CreateAthon includes a curriculum-based university spin-off, CreateAthon on Campus, as well as a model that can be adopted by corporate marketing departments and professional organizations. And yet, Monetti says, “I haven’t created anything. The work has formed me.”