Turning Old Kmarts Into Data Centers And Disaster Recovery Spaces

What happens when big box stores close down, leaving so much empty space behind? Few other retail environments need so much room. There is at least one former Walmart that has been converted in a giant library, but Walmart wasn’t involved in the effort–the building simply changed hands. Sears Holdings is taking a different approach: holding on to shuttered Sears and Kmart stores, and turning them into wireless towers, data centers, and disaster recovery centers.

Data Center Knowledge tells us that Sears Holdings has launched a new unit, Ubiquity Critical Environments, to convert a chunk of the company’s 3,200 properties (some are shuttered stores, some are open) into pieces of the modern global infrastructure.

The big idea is that you have a technology platform laid atop a retail footprint.

Sean Farney, the COO of Ubiquity, tells Data Center Knowledge: “The goal is not to sell off properties. It’s to reposition the assets of this iconic brand. The big idea is that you have a technology platform laid atop a retail footprint, creating the possibility for a product with a very different look to it.”

Ubiquity is currently looking at the viability of opening data centers at closed–and open–store locations. It already has the first location planned out: a 127,000-square-foot Sears store on Chicago’s south side that’s set to close in late June. The future data center will have multiple tenants; one has already signed up.

Sears’s mall-based stores aren’t ideal as data center locations, at least not while malls are still popular shopping venues. But they could work as disaster recovery centers. From the article:

“There are compelling reasons why this is a great model,” said Farney. “It used to be the business continuity centers were located in an industrial park. The customer has evolved to the point where they want a sexier location, where they can have access to a Starbucks and other retail, because it’s possible they may be there for weeks or months. Sears and Kmart stores are located in just such retail locations in major malls.”

Natural disasters are now such a normal occurrence that customers want “sexier” recovery locations, apparently. The Sears network of stores also makes sense in regional disasters like Superstorm Sandy, where many disaster recovery centers are necessary.

Ubiquity’s third target, wireless towers, is its largest. Farney explains to Data Center Knowledge: