If Oscar-Nominated Movie Posters Told The Truth

The folks at CollegeHumor know their movie posters. Previously, they’ve delineated the different kinds of romantic comedy poster-types, created depictions of everyday horror movies , and speculated on how foreign countries would advertise certain semi-jingoistic American movies . They also have an annual tradition of presenting posters decked out with Honest Movie Titles just in time for Oscar season.





In a show of extreme expediency, this year’s entries were delivered on January 10th, the day the nominations were announced. These posters’ targets in tomfoolery range from the people involved (“Ben Affleck thinks we’re going to forget about Daredevil“) to the genre of film (The Silver Linings Playbook is a “token rom-com that won’t win”) and country of origin (the film Amour is rechristened French).

Have a look through all the nominees in the slide show above.