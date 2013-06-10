Relentless Monetization: The Moneyball Approach To Fighting Poverty

Relentless Monetization sounds like something that a startup or investment bank would pursue. In reality, it’s the poverty-fighting strategy wielded by The Robin Hood Foundation, a New York City philanthropic organization with a ruthless–and effective–system for funding only the best nonprofits in the region. In 2012, Robin Hood doled out $132 million in grants to over 200 poverty fighting nonprofits in the city.

Michael Weinstein, an MIT-trained economist who serves as Robin Hood’s senior vice president for programs, is the driving force behind the Relentless Monetization approach (and the co-author of The Robin Hood Rules for Smart Giving, a new book that dives into the principles behind Robin Hood’s work).

We’ve tried to be very disciplined about not exaggerating our impact.

“From the time that Robin Hood was created [in 1988], there was always this notion of accountability and smartly choosing grants and not falling prey to mere protestations of do-goodism, but the intellectual structure was not in place,” he explains. “We’d collect data on the cost of a grantee, but if you disconnect it from poverty-fighting benefits that grantees are producing, you can do harm as well as good.”

In practical terms, this meant that Robin Hood had to figure out how to monetize the different kinds of benefits that grantees produce–to come up with a system where it could assign dollar values to benefits like graduating from high school. When Weinstein came on board 10 years ago, he started the process by looking at job training programs.

“We started with what we deemed to be the easiest grants we make for monetizing benefits,” he explains. “Job training programs were more straightforward because the primary poverty-fighting benefit was straightforward: jobs that grantees would find and keep or not keep within a couple years of training.” If you give money to an early childhood education program, you have to wait 15 years to see the outcomes. With a job training program, you’ll know what happens on a much shorter timeline.

In a 2009 book about measuring success, Weinstein explains the cost-benefit calculations of job training programs in more detail:

As with every grant, we estimate a benefit-cost ratio. The denominator of the ratio is straightforward. It measures the cost to Robin Hood of the grant, which in most cases is simply the size of the cash grant. The numerator of the benefit-cost ratio for these grants, representing the total benefits of a job-training program, must capture, in dollars, how much Robin Hood’s grant raises the earnings of trainees over their lifetime (compared to what they would have earned without the training). The numerator for other program types–for example, microcredit, charter school, mentoring, after-school, housing and health programs–are defined differently…But no matter what the program, the numerator of the benefit-cost ratio reflects a dollar estimate of poverty-fighting benefits. Once we have a set of benefit-cost ratios, we can consider shifting funds to programs with high benefit cost ratios from programs with low benefit-cost ratios. Shifting a dollar to Program A, whose benefit-cost ratio is 5:1, from Program B, whose benefit-cost ratio is 1:1, creates $4 of extra benefits for poor individuals ($5 on Program A minus $1 on Program B) at no additional expense to Robin Hood’s donors.

While calculating the benefits of job training programs, Weinstein came across a key piece of Robin Hood’s brand of venture philanthropy: measuring counterfactuals. It’s not enough to calculate the benefits of a job-training program; you have to also figure out what trainees would have learned had they never entered the program to begin with. “Control groups that get no training do better over time sometimes,” says Weinstein. “We’ve tried to be very disciplined about not exaggerating our impact.”