See National Geographic’s Photo Of The Year Winners

Given the effort, skill, and magic involved in taking a truly outstanding photo, it's always interesting to see what esteemed photographic institutions deem the best images. This week, National Geographic announced the winners of its Photos of the Year contest for 2012.





National Geographic received 22,000 entries from over 150 countries, from both pros and amateur Instagrammers around the world. The competition was judged on creativity and visual quality in three categories (people, places, and nature) by a panel of experts. The Grand Prize Winner, Ashley Vincent’s image of Busaba the tiger, will receive $10,000.

Watch a video about the photo contest below, and look through the winners and some runners-up in the slide show above.