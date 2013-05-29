Apple Hires Former EPA Chief Lisa Jackson To Take On Environmental Challenges

Jackson wrote to Politico about the news:

I’m incredibly impressed with Apple’s commitment to the environment and I’m thrilled to be joining the team,” Jackson told POLITICO via email, using her iPhone.

“Apple has shown how innovation can drive real progress by removing toxics from its products, incorporating renewable energy in its data center plans, and continually raising the bar for energy efficiency in the electronics industry,” she continued. “I look forward to helping support and promote these efforts, as well as leading new ones in the future aimed at protecting the environment.”