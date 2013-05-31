Cage-Free, Free-Range, And Humanely Raised: Demystifying Your Meat

U.S. farms produce a staggering 9 billion chickens a year, and nothing seems likely to stop the growth of the industry. Over the last 60 years, poultry production has increased a whopping 1,400% (per person, we now eat double the poundage of 40 years ago).

That growth has come with issues, of course. Appalling conditions for animals. Gratuitous use of antibiotics. The rise of resistant bacteria. More manure than farms can handle. And so forth.

These days, many of us have a sense what we’re eating may not be good for us, particularly in the bacteria and drugs we’re quietly ingesting. The problem is what to do about it. Without better information about on-farm practices, it’s impossible to make informed choices that benefit companies making an effort (while disadvantaging those that don’t).

The aim of BuyingPoultry.com is to offer some measure of the information available, and to contextualize it with some expert opinion. A project of Farm Forward, an advocacy group and farm in its own right, it is currently campaigning on Kickstarter, and could use your help.

Farm Forward founder Ben Goldsmith says he’s been wanting to get the site going for three years. “It stems from hearing the same question over and over again: ‘where should I buy my meat?’ It was pretty obvious there wasn’t a reliable source for consumers who are interested in answers to this.”

Goldsmith sees the site (and app) providing both information (for example, whether a farm is certified organic or not) and explaining what certifications actually mean. Many consumers are confused about “free range,” “cage free,” and other terms, he says, and phrases like “humanely raised” may have several meanings. “What we’re bringing to the table is real insight into these practices. If you find out that a company is raising free range chicken, it doesn’t really tell you much beyond that. This will tell you if that’s a relatively humane practice.”