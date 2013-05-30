These Marijuana-Fed Pigs Won’t Get You High, But They Do Taste Deliciously Dank

Nobody eats weed-laced food for the taste, but what about meat products made from animals that have been fed marijuana? Then you just get pot-infused meat that doesn’t get you high, but might have a slight pungency to it.

In Seattle, a butcher is experimenting with the idea: feeding pigs scraps from pot plants grown by a local marijuana farmer. From KOMONews.com:

“We’re able to make anything you can imagine,” said William von Schneidau, who runs BB Ranch Meats in the heart of Pike Place Market. “Somebody requests something and we make it, and make some extra of it, and see if people like it.” Von Schneidau , who has long experimented with meat–even feeding vodka to hogs in the past –said he can’t remember how he came up with the idea to feed pot to pigs.

The butcher is feeding pot plant remnants from a nearby farm to pigs on a local ranch. He contends that it’s more than a novelty product; it’s a way to cut down on his bacon’s carbon footprint (feeding local weed scraps to the pigs means that their feed doesn’t have to travel far).

The pigs don’t get high from their weed food, but the end product reportedly does have a distinct taste:

The shop sold four pigs in various forms earlier this year, including with pot-infused bacon. The meat “tasted savory,” von Schneidau said, adding that he has a small amount leftover that he’s using to make into prosciutto.

I haven’t had the chance to taste Von Schneidau’s pot-infused bacon, but it’s doubtful that anyone would guess what the pigs were fed without actually knowing (could you guess what your regular morning bacon was fed?).

So yes, it’s a gimmick. But encouraging animal farmers to make use of unconventional–but still viable–local sources of feed? That’s a good thing. But if that pot-infused bacon starts showing up on drug tests, then Von Schneidau might have a problem.

[Illustration: Kelly Rakowski/Co.Exist]