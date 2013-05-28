5 Game-Changing Ideas To Improve The Health Of Girls And Women Around The World

Global health organization PSI’s team of technical experts, in consultation with health practitioners around the globe, has developed five simple ideas to deliver better health for girls and women, quickly and affordably.

This article is part of a special edition of Impact –global health organization PSI ‘s global health magazine—and was produced in partnership with Women Deliver and the Skoll World Forum on Social Entrepreneurship . This issue, launched at this week’s Women Deliver 2013 Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, brings insightful dialogue on the value of investing in girls and women’s health.

Lifesaving solutions to some of the most challenging health problems for girls and women already exist. But often, finding sustainable, cost-effective ways to deliver them poses a major barrier. Here are five bright ideas that are ready for pilots today.

1: Cervical cancer kills more than 270,000 women every year, yet it’s preventable.

The majority of women in the developing world are unaware of the dangers of cervical cancer. Fewer know that it is preventable if detected early. Most health providers do not offer screening, and where it is available, many women do not know about it. Moreover, preventive treatment services are often disconnected from screening, making them hard to access for women who live far from a health facility.

Bright Idea: Use health clinic franchises, mobile services and public sector partnerships throughout the developing world to offer simple and inexpensive cervical cancer screening, treatment, and referrals. Integrate cervical cancer screening and preventive treatment into the existing menu of services offered by providers. With a small investment, we could save countless lives and better integrate women’s health services.

2: Tuberculosis is a curable disease, yet it is among the top three causes of death among women aged 15 to 49. Each year, 3 million women become infected with TB and 700,000 women die from the disease.

Women are less likely to be diagnosed with TB because they are unaware of the risks associated with TB infection and fear seeking care at TB clinics due to high levels of stigma. TB screening and testing are typically unavailable in facilities where women seek other health care such as family planning services, further complicating efforts to reach them with TB care.