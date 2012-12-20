advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Move Skittles With Your Mind With “Telekinize The Rainbow”

Move Skittles With Your Mind With “Telekinize The Rainbow”
By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

We’ve chronicled advances in mind control here before and now there’s another leap forward for hands-free creativity–the ability to move Skittles around a white surface with your eyes.


Agency Clemenger BBDO advanced Skittles’ ongoing “(Experience) The Rainbow” campaign with an entirely above-the-shoulders interactive experience. The agency worked with aerospace engineer Ben Cai to develop a system that allowed (Australia- and New Zealand-based) visitors to Skittles-Telekinize.com.au and the brand’s Facebook page to move Skittles with their eye movements. The movements, captured by users’ web cams, were translated into commands given to specially rigged, Wi-Fi-controlled robots (attached to Skittles).


Check out more on the making of the campaign below.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life