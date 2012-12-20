Move Skittles With Your Mind With “Telekinize The Rainbow”

We’ve chronicled advances in mind control here before and now there’s another leap forward for hands-free creativity–the ability to move Skittles around a white surface with your eyes.





Agency Clemenger BBDO advanced Skittles’ ongoing “(Experience) The Rainbow” campaign with an entirely above-the-shoulders interactive experience. The agency worked with aerospace engineer Ben Cai to develop a system that allowed (Australia- and New Zealand-based) visitors to Skittles-Telekinize.com.au and the brand’s Facebook page to move Skittles with their eye movements. The movements, captured by users’ web cams, were translated into commands given to specially rigged, Wi-Fi-controlled robots (attached to Skittles).





Check out more on the making of the campaign below.