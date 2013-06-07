5 Ideas For Improving Global Food Security, From University Students

If we’re going to feed 9 billion people by 2050, humanity is going to need some new ideas. Current practices–which lead to over-farming and obesity in one part of the world, and under-development and malnourishment in another–aren’t going to cut it.

Here are five tentative suggestions from a student competition called the Thought for Food Challenge. They aren’t the final answer, but they show promise, and, importantly, engagement from the next generation.

The five were chosen from more than 100 entries, and will receive $1,000 and a round of expert mentorship before a final event in Berlin this September. The winning team gets $10,000.

A team from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is building a food waste collection system. The students plan to collect organic matter and take it to a central plant, where they’ll convert it to agricultural products using an anaerobic digester. The clever bit: they’ll offer incentives for participation. In return for separating garbage, hotels and restaurants will get credits they can spend with retailers (kind of like what RecycleBank does for consumers). The students have already spoken to businesses around their campus (as you can see from the video) and built an Android app to manage the credits.

Team Agrilution, from the HAS University of Applied Science in the Netherlands, built a prototype for a closet-sized vertical farm. The aquaponic system uses LED lighting, minimal inputs, and is fully automated. The team, which has already set up a business to promote the product, is also planning an “open source platform to share plant growing recipes.”

“It’s probably not a technology that’s going to feed the masses,” says TFF’s founder, Christine Gould. “But it could bring households closer to food production in urban areas. You could imagine new green buildings putting in individual vertical systems to grow vegetables in an efficient way, without the use of inputs.”





CrOpportunity, developed by five students at the University of Nebraska, is a food certification scheme with two goals: to provide better information to consumers in developed countries, and to direct funds to the developing world. The team plans to certify restaurants and food producers meeting sustainable criteria, and then use a portion of their profits to support food groups overseas. Consumers can vote for their favorites at a website.