The End Of The Future And The Rise Of The Present

Douglas Rushkoff isn’t a futurist, he’s a “presentist.” In the video above, he explains that that means that he no longer is concerned with the future, because the future is merely a construct of a certain, linear way of viewing time. That model, he argues in his book Present Shock , is no longer operable in a digital age when everything–emails, tweets, TV shows, finance–happens instantly.

That change can be shocking and overwhelming: the feeling that we’re all overloaded by alerts from our phones and the infinity of choice of movies on Netflix. Rushkoff says that’s a real concern, but that–if you can overcome the always-on mentality–an embrace of the present can drastically change everything from global financial markets to how you interact with your boss.

