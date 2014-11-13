See Your Busy Day From Another Perspective With This Graphic Trip Back Through Time

Time for a bit of perspective: Whatever stresses and dramas you’re facing today, they don’t amount to very much. Not when you consider the full span of history, and not when you put this moment against geologic time . Stacked against that, our moment seems insignificant indeed.

To see how the day measures up, take a look at Here Is Today: an unfolding infographic about time and our place in it. Start with today, then see it relative to the month, to the year, century, millennium, epoch, period, era, eon, and so on.





It starts to get trippy: the formation of Earth, the creation of simple cell forms, and the appearance of oxygen–all billions of years ago. Then, the emergence of fish, insects and reptiles, mammals, birds and humans (about 200,000 years ago). And finally: the creation of the universe itself. (The graphic jumps around a little bit–but that makes it more interesting).





It was created by Luke Twyman, a designer from the U.K. “When I was a kid I had a couple of dinosaur books, and I remember one of them had a simple illustrated timeline of life on Earth,” he says. “Prior to this project, my knowledge on geologic time wasn’t much greater than that, but people often talk about time from a very personal perspective and it’s always made me think about the image of that timeline and how little of it we take up.”





“With Here is Today I wanted to show our place within the whole of time, focusing primarily on the expansive blocks of time themselves, rather than marking in every event within them–which is the purpose of most timelines.”