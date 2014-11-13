Mapping The States That Lead In Green Jobs, LEED Buildings, And Energy Efficiency

Barack Obama may not have created the 5 million green jobs he pledged during the 2008 campaign. But, by some measures, he isn’t doing badly (or, at least, someone isn’t doing badly, depending on your view of how jobs are made). According to the Ecotech Institute , almost 750,000 green jobs opened up in the first three months of this year. That’s not 5 million–but it’s a useful chunk from the total 11.6 million openings for the period.

The graphics above show which states created the most jobs, and, according to the institute, have most potential to keep creating them. Its ranking is based on both actual jobs, and “indicators” such as the amount of energy efficiency and green building projects.





This map shows the number of LEED-certified (and registered) buildings. Leading states include Maine, Colorado, Hawaii, and New Mexico. There is now 110,000,000 square feet of LEED space nationally, up 7% on the last quarter.





This shows how states rank for their efforts on energy efficiency, using data from the the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. Leading states include Massachusetts, California, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Connecticut. Mississippi, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming come out at the bottom.





This map gives you the number of residents per 100,000 population that has signed up for “green pricing” programs–energy from renewable sources for which people normally pay a premium. Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Colorado lead the way.





Take a look at the location of alternative fueling stations, including biodiesel, CNG, LNG, electric charging, and hydrogen. Hawaii has the most, followed by Oregon and Washington. The total number of stations (23,575) was up 7% from last year.

In terms of overall jobs, Oregon comes out on top, followed by Washington, California, South Dakota, and Minnesota. States like Indiana and Illinois saw the most growth from the previous quarter.