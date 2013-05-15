How To Be A Social Intrapreneur: Persistence, Resilience, and Patience

Most Brazilians, including emerging entrepreneurs, find their path to opportunities blocked because they cannot gain access to financial services. Without educational and business training, they have difficulty getting banks to provide capital for new products, and to scale-up their businesses.

Aparecida Teixeira de Morais, the director of human resources at Tribanco, the financial arm of Martins Group (Brazil’s largest distributor), saw that financial resources and literacy were essential to Tribanco’s customers–often the owners of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. “My heart has always led me to care about others, the common good, and the environment I’m in,” she says. “It’s in my DNA.”

Teixeira de Morais–one of four winners of The League of Intrapreneurs competition–decided to combine her professional skills with her willingness to provoke social change. “We flipped the wholesale business on its head,” she said.

Through her work, Tribanco began training retailers in finance to help them better operate and grow their businesses. Teixeira de Morais helped Tribanco establish a competitive advantage by differentiating its value proposition for retailers, and by developing long-term relationships. Today, these “retailers are better able to serve their customers, the majority of which are lower-income individuals who live at the base of the economic pyramid,” Teixeira de Morais said. “This helps them increase their earnings, and grow.”

“When I first introduced the idea, the concept of ‘sustainability’ was not well known within the company,” Teixeira de Morais said. Spreading the concept of the triple bottom line, and the harmony between financial, social, and environmental results was key to moving Tribanco in the direction of becoming a healthy and responsible company.

With full support from leaders and good cooperation from colleagues, Teixeira de Morais built an inspiring and diverse team. After collaborating with the Akatu Institute, a Brazilian organization that develops projects to foster conscious consumption, her team implemented a program called Conscious Consumption of Money and Credit.

This program aimed to increase employee awareness of the importance of proper use of financial resources—for themselves and for Tribanco’s customers. “Once trained, engaged, and empowered, our employees became multipliers of the concept,” Teixeira de Morais said.