Turning Wicked Problems Into Wicked Opportunities

We are living in an age of accelerating complexity, a world where change is exponentially increasing in speed, degree of surprise, and amount of possible outcomes. This means that our world is much less predictable, and requires a completely different mentality and approach to dealing with emerging issues and events.

This post is part of Co.Exist’s Futurist Forum , a series of articles by some of the world’s leading futurists about what the world will look like in the near and distant future, and how you can improve how you navigate future scenarios through better forecasting. Get more visions of the future here .

Despite this realization, very few people have a clue as to what we should do about it. Governments are shifting, economies are in turmoil, technology is exploding, business models are falling and rising at the speed of light, a new social reality is evolving by the minute, and almost every single issue has become what is known as a “Wicked Problem.” The use of the word “wicked” in this phrase does not refer to being evil, but rather having an extremely complex nature that doesn’t have a straight-line or simple solution. On the contrary, every solution created for a so called “wicked problem” only reveals or creates more problems.

Saying we should kill complexity is similar to suggesting that we stop breathing in order to avoid the flu.

In today’s landscape of complex dilemmas in food economies, shifting concepts in work and education, technological disruption, economic distribution and disparities, shrinking job markets, political upheaval, class disenfranchisement, environmental collapse and resource wars, almost every single issue has become a systemic, complex problem with no obvious solution. And our leaders are desperately seeking for order in the midst of chaos. So, what should we do?

The common approach has been to avoid or attempt to “kill” complexity, but in this environment of accelerating change, that advice is similar to suggesting that we stop breathing in order to avoid the flu. One of the first things I tell clients is if they attempt to kill complexity in order to successfully navigate the future, they might as well quit doing business altogether. Whether building companies, steering governments or achieving personal goals, avoiding complexity isn’t the answer anymore. Rather, just the opposite is true.

Leaders must embrace the increasing complexity as a matrix from which to create new ideas and new solutions.

In our world of accelerating complexity, we must recognize that it isn’t the rapidly changing landscape that is the real enemy of aspirational futures, but rather it’s our mental maps that are tuned to a way of thinking and acting that worked in the previous era. What we need now isn’t better teaching on mindsets that were successful in the last economy. We need to shift our models. Businesses, organizations, innovators, and entrepreneurs will need a new platform from which to operate. Instead of operating out of fear and a “fortress mentality,” leaders must embrace the increasing complexity as a matrix from which to create new ideas, new products and services, and new solutions. Nature itself moves from simplicity to complexity as a sign of growth and maturity. Despite the tremendous problems we face, our world of expanding complexity is an indication that we are growing as well. When we adopt this view, we will begin to realize that complexity is actually the catalyst for new ideas that can solve age-old problems. In this new world of rapid change, we must learn to “dance with complexity” rather than attempting to kill it.

What exactly does a future in which we “dance with complexity” look like?

One of the results of attempting to create a world of simplicity was the siloing of ideas and disciplines. In our Wicked Futures, we must learn to embrace “transdisciplinarity,” a fancy word that means the crossing or converging or disciplines to create a holistic approach. The power of transdisciplinarity over the established concepts of multidisciplinarity or interdisciplinarity is in the creation of the “spaces in-between.” In complexity, we are afforded the emergence of new ideas and tools that result from this convergence. In a transdisciplinary world, the sum is greater than the parts, and we can see the answer to questions that have plagued us for decades.