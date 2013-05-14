3 Steps For Plotting Your Personal Future In An Uncertain World

In today’s accelerating world of work, it’s easy to get distracted by the million shiny objects vying for our attention. All too often, we spend our time responding to the latest urgent priority, and forget who we are and what really matters to us. A sense of personal or professional mission fades, and our passion and potential goes dormant.

This post is part of Co.Exist’s Futurist Forum , a series of articles by some of the world’s leading futurists about what the world will look like in the near and distant future, and how you can improve how you navigate future scenarios through better forecasting. Get more visions of the future here .

However, forward-focused people and organizations realize that a happy, productive workplace exists only when everyone is aware of their gifts and how to best align their contribution with a larger shared purpose.

Below is a three-phase process to help get reconnected to your motivations, the unique value you offer the world, and a vision for your own long-term trajectory. Cultivating this foresight practice at both the personal and organizational levels can be a powerful way to develop our greatest assets: ourselves.

Before you begin planning where you want to go, it’s helpful to locate where you are now. This first phase of the process involves getting a clearer perspective on who you are, what you stand for, and what makes it worth getting up in the morning. A few guiding questions can get you started on this mapping process:

What unique value do I bring to the world?

We’ve all got gifts and quirks that make us our loveable selves. Don’t lose sight of these. Ask people who know you well–family, friends, colleagues, professional contacts–which of your traits and contributions are most appreciated. Make a list of what you’re naturally good at, what you’d rather avoid, and the types of conditions that make you thrive or wither. Assessment tools like Gallup’s Strengthsfinder 2.0 can help uncover strengths and talents, while personality indicators like the Myers-Briggs can bring attention to preferences and behaviors that either motivate or frustrate you.

What are my core values?