When Agence France Presse, the oldest news agency in the world, releases its annual selection of the best photos of the year, people tend to take notice. And how could they not? This year’s crop includes images of a Tibetan exile who had just set himself on fire to protest an upcoming visit to India by Chinese President Hu Jintao, and a fleet of water-logged taxis in a Hoboken ravaged by Superstorm Sandy.