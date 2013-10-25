What Happens When A Gun Acessories Company Makes Bleeding Ex-Girlfriend Shooting Target

A company that makes zombie-themed shooting targets found themselves in a real-world controversy this week, for selling a bleeding zombie mannequin that looked like Barack Obama and another bleeding zombie mannequin of a scantily clad woman called “The Ex.”

The reaction to Zombie Industries’ Obama-lookalike was more immediate (like being pulled from the NRA convention floor), but the reaction to “The Ex” has been more sustained. For a taste of what makes “The Ex” unsettling, look no further than Zombie Industries’ official YouTube video: “Killing some ‘Ex Girlfriend’ Zombies.”

The video description talks about the ammo with which “we killed this bitch” and admits: “It’s not our best video, but it’s still funny!”

Those who find the “joke” unfunny point out that one out of every three women who is murdered is killed by an intimate partner, a ratio that rises when you look only at gun homicides.

Women’s rights group UltraViolet put forward a petition, calling on Amazon to stop selling “The Ex”:

Gun violence against women is a serious problem. But “The Ex” shooting target turns violence against women into a joke and promotes the idea that men should want to kill their ex-wives or ex-girlfriends.

It rapidly acquired more than 50,000 signatures, and “The Ex” disappeared from Amazon.com. A message sent by Amazon customer service said “our site has banned this product now.”

Zombie Industries was faced with a quandary: apologize and recall “The Ex” or double down and reap the benefits of negative attention. So far, they have chosen a mix of neither and both.