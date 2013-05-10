This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Raised $300,000 By Wearing Dad’s Wool Shirt For 100 Days

Mac Bishop raised more than $300,000 on Kickstarter by wearing a stylish button-down shirt for 100 days straight and forcing friends and strangers to smell it. “That looks like it’s been dry-cleaned, your shirt,” a man in his Kickstarter video says, after being coerced into touching its sleeve. “This shirt hasn’t been washed or dry cleaned in about 150 wears,” Bishop replies. Cue the sound of a needle being dragged off a spinning record.

The pitch has gotten him in newspapers, NPR and in Jay Leno’s monologue–twice. “I was on a morning show in Australia, live,” Bishop told me. “It’s nuts.” “No Wash Shirt Is Perfect For Lazy Dudes Who Hate Laundry,” ran a typical headline in the Huffington Post.





But if you want to buy what HuffPo calls a “magical shirt,” you don’t have to wait until Wool & Prince is open for business. The “prototype” he wore for 100 days is available for purchase today from a company run by his dad.

Bishop sounded a bit sheepish discussing this fact. “I wish we had made our own shirt instead of me just wearing a Pendleton shirt,” he told me. “It would have been a little bit better in terms of telling our story.”

The story is this: Mac Bishop grew up wearing wool as a sixth-generation member of the family that owns Pendleton Woolen Mills, an Oregon company that happens to control, according to Bishop, 85% of the American wool button-down market. Their staple shirt, though, looks more lumberjack than J. Crew. “They seem like big squares to a lot of people,” admits Dylan Eckman, retail director of New York boutique Epaulet. (The shirt Bishop wore in the Kickstarter video was a lighter, “Sir Pendleton” shirt, and was altered to give a slimmer fit.)





The Wool & Prince project was most directly inspired by a now-discontinued experiment with a lighter wool that Pendleton called the “Airloom,” which was itself inspired by a wool shirt sent to Pendleton by a mill in China–the same mill that is now the supplier for Wool & Prince. “It was this triangle, I guess you could say,” says Bishop.

In other words, neither the “100-day” shirt nor the new Wool & Prince shirts are about a radical new material (though the Wool & Prince website does refer to their wool weave as “Cotton Soft (TM)”). “In terms of creating anything substantially new? No,” Bishop says. “It’s not proprietary technology. It really is rebranding wool.”