Turn Your Windows Into Outlets With These Sticky Solar Chargers

That dreaded moment when your phone or computer runs out of battery usually inspires the electrically impaired to begin a frantic search for an outlet at the nearest coffee shop. But a solar-powered charger would let power-hungry people seek out an abundantly available resource to address their power needs: sunshine.





Recently posted to Yanko Design, Kyuho Song and Boa Oh’s design concepts for a suction-cup-equipped solar power charger provides an elegant solution to all our power needs. The charger sticks to the window, exposing solar panels to the sun on one side, with an outlet to plug in a device on the reverse. According to their mockups, the device would take five to eight hours to fully charge, and would provide 10 hours of electricity at that point.

While it’s just a concept now, look out for the commercialized product as the world’s best stocking stuffer in coming holiday seasons.