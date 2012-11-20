Why Marketers Need To Get Mobile (Hint: Because Mobile Is Blowing Up Marketing)

When I started in marketing nearly 30 years ago, my manager instructed me to “always go where the consumers are and get there first.” However, in today’s world, such a proposition is more complicated than ever as marketers try to master a wider array of media that is increasingly digital and, of course, more mobile.

What I find interesting is that consumers have been mobile savvy for quite some time and it is only now marketers are starting to consider mobile as a vehicle for stronger connection and growth. If our goal is to “go where the consumers are and get there first” then essentially, we are trailing far behind when it comes to mobile engagement.





eMarketer estimates that in 2012, U.S. consumers will spend an average 82 minutes per day on their mobile device, which is more than double from 2010. As consumers choose to spend more time with their mobile devices, it becomes paramount for brands to get going with mobile marketing. But why are some brands dragging their feet?

Simply put, many marketers are unsure how to harness the power of mobile. They know they need mobile. But the concept of mobile leading marketing efforts is still too unnerving and unfamiliar.

If I were to sum up the value of mobile to marketers it would be this: Nothing gets a marketer closer to consumers than mobile. Nothing.

By the end of the year, the number of mobile devices will exceed the number of people on Earth. And by 2016, there will be over 10 billion mobile devices, creating 10 billion opportunities for marketers to get closer to consumers. Marketers need to rethink the value of mobile marketing to put their brands in the hands of consumers.





Mobile has transitioned into a platform of NOW. Consumers want information now; they want to buy now; and they want to interact now. This concept of immediacy has transformed mobile into a tool of action and transaction in a single swipe, click, or tap.