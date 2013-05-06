Forget Fake Sugar: Salt Replacement Technology Is Now In Your Baked Goods

We’ve become accustomed to seeing sugar replacement options at every restaurant table. Why not salt replacements? Sodium consumption in the U.S. has risen dramatically over the past decade, and according to a recent study, it’s linked to 2.3 million deaths around the world every year.
As we recently reported, a company called Nu-Tek Food Science has developed a realistic Bill Gates-endorsed salt replacement product that has 50% of the sodium content of regular salt. This past April, it became available to the entire baking industry. The U.S. baking industry rakes in nearly $100 billion in revenue every year.
As part of a partnership with Nu-Tek, Cain Foods Ingredients can now exclusively distribute the salt replacer, dubbed Nu-Tek Potassium Chloride (NPC). Bakeryandsnacks.com says that Cain will also be able to add Nu-Tek to its own products.
Cain, a Dallas-based producer and supplier of wholesale technical baking ingredients, churns out a number of products, including dough conditioners, emulsifiers, softeners, and tortilla bases. None of that really matters. Here’s what does: Cain has national reach, which means that NPC will be available for bakeries all over the country.
On its website, Nu-Tek says that NPC can also be used with meat, fish, poultry, cheese, and snacks. We are still waiting on those applications–and for NPC to be released in a consumer-friendly form.