Social Innovation Builds Its Dream Home In New York City

Faced with the dilemma of location, size, or quality, Centre for Social Innovation was in the fortunate position to say yes to all three. Its new 24,000-square-foot home in midtown Manhattan will help incubate more than 400 change-makers in the NGO, public, business, and academic sectors.

Over the last 10 years, Toronto-born CSI–a co-working space, community center, and incubator “for people changing the world”–has developed a model to leverage cross-sector collaboration for social impact. It’s an approach it has open-sourced through publications that encourage people to improve on the CSI model and social change networks in general. Director Eli Malinsky says this new venture in New York has two goals: to establish CSI as the epicenter of learning for the social impact sector, and to provide New Yorkers working for social good with resources familiar to startups–un-siloed, dynamic work spaces, incubators, and access to impact investors.





The New York space–its first U.S. location–will open in May 2013 in the landmark Starrett-Lehigh building. CSI, which a year ago was “minding its own business” with no plans of global expansion, was invited to help establish the building–home to Martha Stewart Omnimedia, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Tommy Hilfiger USA, and dozens of creative agencies–as a hub of social innovation. It was an opportunity too good to pass up.

If the rapid expansion of spaces like The Hub, and CSI’s growth to over 100,000 square feet across four locations is any indication, there’s pent-up demand for physical spaces that bring together diverse groups working for change.

Once fully occupied, Malinsky expects a membership that spans health, education, arts, environment, social justice, technology, design, and international development. “There is so much opportunity to build bridges that lead to new innovations and greater impact,” he says. While the community is still coalescing, social enterprise pioneer Ashoka has confirmed it will have CSI space, and New York-based fellows of Ashoka and Echoing Green are expected to work there.

CSI plans to host 20 to 30 workshops each month, developed in partnership with members and the broader community. Themes will include revenue generation for nonprofits, measuring social impact, collaborative governance, networked nonprofits, community-based research, and employment and labor law for entrepreneurs.

New York-based incubators and accelerators have, according to one account, doubled their numbers in the last two years. But relatively few are dedicated to social innovation–let alone providing development support within a broad ecosystem of organizations in a permanent space.