Social Innovation Builds Its Dream Home In New York City

Faced with the dilemma of location, size, or quality, Centre for Social Innovation was in the fortunate position to say yes to all three. Its new 24,000-square-foot home in midtown Manhattan will help incubate more than 400 change-makers in the NGO, public, business, and academic sectors.
Over the last 10 years, Toronto-born CSI–a co-working space, community center, and incubator “for people changing the world”–has developed a model to leverage cross-sector collaboration for social impact. It’s an approach it has open-sourced through publications that encourage people to improve on the CSI model and social change networks in general. Director Eli Malinsky says this new venture in New York has two goals: to establish CSI as the epicenter of learning for the social impact sector, and to provide New Yorkers working for social good with resources familiar to startups–un-siloed, dynamic work spaces, incubators, and access to impact investors.
The New York space–its first U.S. location–will open in May 2013 in the landmark Starrett-Lehigh building. CSI, which a year ago was “minding its own business” with no plans of global expansion, was invited to help establish the building–home to Martha Stewart Omnimedia, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Tommy Hilfiger USA, and dozens of creative agencies–as a hub of social innovation. It was an opportunity too good to pass up.
If the rapid expansion of spaces like The Hub, and CSI’s growth to over 100,000 square feet across four locations is any indication, there’s pent-up demand for physical spaces that bring together diverse groups working for change.
Once fully occupied, Malinsky expects a membership that spans health, education, arts, environment, social justice, technology, design, and international development. “There is so much opportunity to build bridges that lead to new innovations and greater impact,” he says. While the community is still coalescing, social enterprise pioneer Ashoka has confirmed it will have CSI space, and New York-based fellows of Ashoka and Echoing Green are expected to work there.
CSI plans to host 20 to 30 workshops each month, developed in partnership with members and the broader community. Themes will include revenue generation for nonprofits, measuring social impact, collaborative governance, networked nonprofits, community-based research, and employment and labor law for entrepreneurs.
LAUNCHING SOCIAL STARTUPS
New York-based incubators and accelerators have, according to one account, doubled their numbers in the last two years. But relatively few are dedicated to social innovation–let alone providing development support within a broad ecosystem of organizations in a permanent space.
Malinsky says that while CSI NYC’s short-term focus is the launch of a thriving co-working and education space, in the coming year its incubator program will initially support five to 10 emerging ventures in areas where CSI sees “determination to rewire older ways of working.” He cites ethical fashion like Rubina and Warby Parker, as well as journalism initiatives like Echoing Green’s Op-Ed Project, as areas ripe for innovation.
“Surprisingly, the issue isn’t really lack of money–an increasing number of impact investors are looking for ‘worthy’ investments,” Malinsky says. CSI sees its role in helping early-stage social entrepreneurs become more sophisticated in skills and capacity–i.e. more attractive to investors.
DESIGNING WITH, NOT FOR
New York is the global co-working capital with more than 85 shared work spaces–many, however are in effect member-only cafes with good Wi-Fi. CSI learned early that event programming alone doesn’t build the social capital that can then be leveraged by members, leading it to develop what it now calls “community animation,” led by a full-time staff member.
“CSI’s community animators are responsible for the social and psychological experience of the space,” says Malinsky. “They get to know community members–their needs, their interests, their frustrations–and connect them to internal and external resources that will help move them toward their goals.”
CSI’s role is to “spark instigation” among its members rather than be the instigating force itself.
The optimal mix of members is part selection, part design. Private offices, private desks in common areas, and communal “hot desks” will accommodate established organizations, individual freelancers, and everyone between. Unstructured social space–an open, large kitchen, living-room areas, glass retractable garage doors, and communal tables–will encourage serendipitous “collision” between different sectors.
“Our goal is to focus on a ‘made in NYC’ model, with as much locally sourced and produced materials as possible,” he says. And the rumored treehouse? To take advantage of the high ceilings, of course.
Today, the raw space is in full build-out mode. Evoking the sympathy and envy one feels for people roughing it in their guest house while they build their dream house next door, Malinsky describes the popup CSI has created to offer potential co-workers a free trial. The current mix includes folks working in sustainable urban development, an emerging science incubator, designers of a social innovation toolkit, and developers of a video-based peer-to-peer education platform. This (un)interview process is a low-stakes opportunity for organizers and possible members to test their chemistry over several months, and imagine many possible configurations of the community and space before the official launch.
Malinsky says extensive member research is necessary to building a home in a new city, let alone country. “We’re trying to understand how we can add value to the community,” he says. “There is no cheat–we have to listen and see how we can contribute.”