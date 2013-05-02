A New Line of Attack Against Wind Power: National Security

Wind power haters have a new excuse: national security. The Telegraph reports that a plan to install wind towers on Cornish farmland could be halted by an objection from the Ministry of Defense.

Officials at the Ministry of Defence say the 115ft towers are so big they could look like planes on monitoring equipment. The MOD say radar could classify the turbines as a threat – automatically sending in fighter jets to investigate and allowing real enemies to sneak in.

Although the air traffic control radar in question are 30 miles from the proposed wind farm, the complaint suggests the 50-kilowatt towers would nonetheless pose “unacceptable interference” including “the creation of ‘false’ aircraft display.”

Editor’s Note Wind turbines also might–but almost certainly don’t–cause a crazy syndrome from the noise they make. Read more about it here.

The wind power developers aren’t taking this accusation sitting down. The Western Morning News, a local newspaper, reports that Mi-Grid has issued a statement: “The Gorran wind turbines do not cause any risk to MoD operations and we are in consultation with the MoD to ensure that the proposal does not cause any adverse risk to national security.”

National security concerns don’t seem to be impeding the wind power industry in the United States, which had its best year ever in 2012, and was held up as an example in Obama’s State of the Union address this January. “Last year, wind energy added nearly half of all new power capacity in America,” Obama said. “So let’s generate even more.”

Here, more significant than any national security risk–and more significant than any opposition from NIMBY neighbors and bird lovers–is funding. The “production tax credit” which has spurred wind power over the last several years is set to expire at the end of the year.